Tesla-Audi cars start hitting the Bangladesh streets

Swimming with the tide in the outside world, the luxurious electric vehicles (EVs) of the global automobile giants are gaining a foothold in Bangladesh, though at a snail’s pace.

The electric car market gained momentum here in the previous year when the government authorised the vehicles' operation in the country and cleared other complexities. The number of high-end electric cars now exceeded half a hundred.

Tesla, a US company that pioneered the global EV industry, has stolen the show in the completely new market here. It is now no surprise to see Tesla cars plying the city streets. Also, European brands Audi, Mercedes-Benz, and Porsche each maintain a fair share in the electric car market here.