Doubt over GDP growth not illogical

The World Bank does not accept the growth due to lack of its credibility. But it is true that we cannot say our economy is doing bad.

The economy did well in the first nine months of the last fiscal. The businesses collapsed due to coronavirus outbreak after 17 March. The country was put under lockdown. But the question is how some sectors earned higher growth than the previous year. As there is no alternative method to estimate GDP in our country, we are bound to accept the estimation being given despite our reservation.