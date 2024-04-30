Exports may fall up to 14pc after LDC graduation: ADB

The report noted that Bangladesh could face tariff hikes in most of its major export destinations after the LDC graduation. The increased tariffs could potentially result in a significant decrease in Bangladesh’s exports, ranging from 5.5 per cent to as high as 14 per cent.

Against such a backdrop, there is no alternative to increasing the country’s export capacity, it added.

Detailing the anticipated tariffs, the report said the tariffs may range from zero to over 16.0 per cent in Canada, 8.6 per cent in India, 8.7 per cent in Japan, and about 7.0 per cent in China.