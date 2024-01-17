BB announces monetary policy, raises policy rate

The Bangladesh Bank has raised the policy interest rate by 25 basis points to 8 per cent in the monetary policy for the second half of the current 2023-24 fiscal year, in an effort to bring down inflation to 6 per cent.

It will pull up the interest rates for the commercial bank credits and is expected to decrease the demand for loans. When the high interest rates slow down the supply of money to the economy, it also calms down inflation at one stage.