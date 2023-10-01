Green chilli price goes up again  

The price of green chillies has recently started to rise again, experiencing an increase of at least Tk 100 per kg within a week in various markets of the capital. During a visit to several markets yesterday, on Saturday, the retail price of green chillies ranged between Tk 200 and Tk 220 per kg.
This surge in prices is not limited to the capital alone; markets in different districts and upazilas are also witnessing higher prices. For instance, in Bogura, a significant green chilli-producing area, the price of this product has doubled in both wholesale and retail markets within a week.
Before this, the price of green chillies had spiked to Tk 700 per kg right after the Eid-ul-Azha, but gradually dropped afterward.
Vegetable sellers in Malibagh and Moghbazar in the capital have reported a notable decrease in the supply of green chillies imported from India, leading to an overall increase in the prices of both domestic and imported green chillies.
Just last week, the price of green chillies ranged from Tk 100 to Tk 120 per kg. However, within a short span, prices have shot up, now fluctuating between Tk 200 and Tk 220 per kg.
Nazrul Islam, a vegetable seller in Malibagh, told Prothom Alo, "Supply shortage of green chillies in the market is a primary factor contributing to the recent price spikes. A few weeks ago, green chillies were readily available at approximately Tk 100 per kg. I even sold them at Tk 80 per kg during that period. However, now they are not available for less than Tk 200."
Importers have indicated that the price of green chillies is currently high in India. Additional costs related to transport, labor, and customs are factored into the import cost of this chilli. The dollar price has surged by over 20 per cent compared to last year. Importers are compelled to purchase dollars at a higher rate than the officially fixed price for imports.
Studies show, green chillies are retailing for Rs 100 per kg in West Bengal, India, which translates to approximately Tk 130 in Bangladesh.
Currently, it's not the season for green chilli production within the country. Traders emphasise that the locally produced green chillies are unable to meet the existing demand. Importers said that it might take some time for prices to decrease given the high prices of green chillies in the Indian market. However, they believe the price may come down if the import is increased.
Compared to Moghbazar and Malibagh markets, the price of green chillies in Karwan Bazar is slightly lower but remains above Tk 150-160 per kg in the wholesale market.
Typically, the demand is fulfilled by domestically produced green chillies from November to July. Importing green chillies requires government permission, and it was allowed on 25 June when prices surged before the last Eid-ul-Azha. Traders source all the imported green chillies from India.
The precise quantity of green chillies imported in the current financial year is unavailable. However, the Department of Agriculture Extension stated that in the last fiscal (2022-23), 2,021 tons of green chillies were imported. In the preceding fiscal (2021-22), the import was higher at 7,467 tons of green chillies.
Prices higher outside Dhaka
Traders point out that the price of green chilies in Dhaka is slightly lower due to imports, whereas prices are higher in the regions where chilies are cultivated.
In Bogura on Saturday, one kilogram of green chilies was retailed for Tk 260 to Tk 280, while the wholesale price ranged from Tk 210 to Tk 220 per kg at Mahasthan market.
Shafiqul Islam, the General Secretary of Mahasthan Hat Traders Association, informed Prothom Alo that local supply has dwindled due to damage from rain. Currently, an average of fewer than 50 maunds of green chilies are arriving in the market each day, significantly impacting prices.
The price was similar in Manikganj, a district near Dhaka. There, the price of green chilies has increased by Tk 100 per kg within a week. Yesterday, in the wholesale market, green chilies were sold at Tk 180 to Tk 200 per kg. The price in the retail market was Tk 240 to Tk 260 per kg.
Rafiqul Islam, General Secretary of Manikganj Sadar Raw Material Trading Association, said, "Currently, there is no yield of chilles, and imported chillies are also in short supply. Since there is still time left for the harvest of green chilies, imports will need to be increased."
[Staff correspondent, Bogura and Manikganj correspondent, helped with information for this report]