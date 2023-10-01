Green chilli price goes up again  

The price of green chillies has recently started to rise again, experiencing an increase of at least Tk 100 per kg within a week in various markets of the capital. During a visit to several markets yesterday, on Saturday, the retail price of green chillies ranged between Tk 200 and Tk 220 per kg.

This surge in prices is not limited to the capital alone; markets in different districts and upazilas are also witnessing higher prices. For instance, in Bogura, a significant green chilli-producing area, the price of this product has doubled in both wholesale and retail markets within a week.

Before this, the price of green chillies had spiked to Tk 700 per kg right after the Eid-ul-Azha, but gradually dropped afterward.

Vegetable sellers in Malibagh and Moghbazar in the capital have reported a notable decrease in the supply of green chillies imported from India, leading to an overall increase in the prices of both domestic and imported green chillies.

Just last week, the price of green chillies ranged from Tk 100 to Tk 120 per kg. However, within a short span, prices have shot up, now fluctuating between Tk 200 and Tk 220 per kg.