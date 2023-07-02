Green chilli over Tk 500 per kg in Bangladesh, Tk 21 in India

Why delay in import permit?

The Ministry of Agriculture was hesitant to allow the import of green chillies the same way it did during onion imports. This correspondent made multiple attempts to contact agriculture minister Abdur Razzaque and agriculture secretary Wahida Akter by mobile phone, but failed to make contact. They did not respond to the SMS either.

On 14 May, the Ministry of Commerce sent a letter to the Ministry of Agriculture, requesting permission for the import of onions. Unfortunately, the commerce ministry did not pay much attention to this request at the time. However, as the price of onions exceeded Tk 100 per kg, the ministry finally made the decision to import onions on 4 June. Following the import from India, the price of onions gradually decreased.

Chilli, being a product under the agriculture ministry, is not included on the daily commodity list of the commerce ministry. However, despite the soaring prices of green chilli in the market before Eid, reaching Tk 150, 200, and 250 per kg, the agriculture ministry did not make a decision to import.

The import permit (IP) for green chillies was issued on 25 June, merely three days before Eid, when the price had already surpassed Tk 250 per kg. Unfortunately, due to the timing of the import, only one day of importation was possible on June 26, right before the Eid holidays. These holidays concluded on Saturday.

When questioned about the delayed issuance of the import permit (IP), Rezaul Karim, the director of the plant quarantine wing, explained to Prothom Alo, "We have to consider the interests of the farmers as well. It is true that issuing the IP earlier would have been more effective. Unfortunately, due to the Eid holiday, many were unable to import during that time. However, starting from tomorrow (Sunday), the import will begin in full swing, and we anticipate a decline in the price of green chillies.”