Repayment of foreign debts crosses $2bn in eight months

The pressure to repay the foreign debts is mounting on the country gradually. The repayment of foreign debts has exceeded USD 2 billion in the first eight months of the current fiscal.

Bangladesh had to repay a total of USD 2.03 billion from July to February, which is 43 per cent more as compared to the previous fiscal. The repayment of interest against these foreign loans has doubled to USD 800 million.

The scenario came in the latest report of the Economic Relations Division (ERD) published Monday.