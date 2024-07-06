Stock market: Over 3,000 BO accounts closed in 4 days despite rising indices 

More than 3,000 investors have offloaded all their shares, closed their beneficiary owners (BO) accounts, and left share trading in just four working days last week.

An analysis on the BO account data of the central depository Bangladesh limited (CDBL) revealed the scenario. The CDBL is a regulatory agency that records and facilitates the trade of securities in Bangladesh.

As a new fiscal year – 2024-25 – began on Monday, the share market shifted to an upward trend last week, with a rise in indices and turnover. The key index of the Dhaka Stock Exchange (DSE), DSEX, rose by 142 points in the week’s four trading days, while the average turnover increased by nearly 10 per cent to Tk 6.16 billion.