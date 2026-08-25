Customers of five merged banks can withdraw deposits as needed from 1 Sept

Depositors of Sammilito Islami Bank PLC will not face any “haircut” on their deposits. From 1 September, individual depositors will be able to withdraw the principal amount of their deposits as needed.

The decision was communicated during a meeting today between Bangladesh Bank Governor Md Mostaqur Rahman and Sammilito Islami Bank Chairman Kazi Shairul Hasan and Managing Director Abedur Rahman Sikder.

Deputy Governors Md Habibur Rahman, Md Kabir Ahmed, Md Sarwar Hossain and Md Anis Ur Rahman were also present. Bangladesh Bank disclosed the information in a statement.