Indian investors keen to invest Tk 8b in Bangladesh: BIDA

Sirazul Islam said the conference generated interest among the participants and at the end, nine memorandum of understandings (MoUs) and Expressions of Interests (EoIs) were signed between parties mostly for joint ventures ranging from three-wheeler (cargo) manufacturing, generators, and mustard oil plant to solar power to jewelry.

“The amount involved is around Tk 800 crore (8 billion). The enthusiasm shown in Jaipur led me to believe that prime minister’s visit to Delhi in September, 2022 will create more interest among Indian investors,” he added.

Among others, IBCCI president Abdul Matlub Ahmed also spoke on the occasion.