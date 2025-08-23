India’s yarn imports see little impact despite restrictions

Although the Bangladesh government halted yarn imports through land ports from India in mid-April this year, yarn imports from India have decreased only slightly despite the restrictions.

This is because, after imports through land ports were stopped, yarn began to come in through sea ports.

According to data from the National Board of Revenue (NBR), yarn imports from India decreased by 230,000 kilograms in the three months after the suspension compared to the three months before.

Earlier, an average of 50 million kilograms of yarn came in per month from that country. After the restrictions, in May and June, the average import was 40 million kilograms. In July, yarn imports again exceeded 50 million kilograms.

Several textile mill owners said that more yarn than declared would enter the country due to a lack of monitoring at land ports.

Even 80-count yarn would be smuggled in along with consignments of 30-count yarn (the fineness or coarseness of yarn is measured in counts).

Such yarn imported under bond facilities would be sold cheaply in the local market by unscrupulous importers. This pushed domestic yarn mills into huge losses.

After the restrictions, false declarations for yarn imports from India stopped. As a result, demand for domestic yarn increased. To completely eliminate irregularities, they believe strict enforcement of yarn count testing at Chattogram port is necessary.