Bangladesh Bank to release new banknotes on 2 June
Bangladesh Bank is set to release a new series of banknotes from 2 June, ahead of Eid-ul-Azha, according to an announcement made by the central bank on Monday.
In the first phase, the newly designed Tk 20, Tk 50, and Tk 100 notes will be introduced to the public. The notes are expected to be available by 2 or 3 June, with additional denominations to be released in phases.
While the full circulation of all new notes will take time, Bangladesh Bank plans a limited initial release. The fresh designs aim to better reflect the nation’s economic progress, natural beauty and cultural heritage.
At a recent event, Bangladesh Bank governor Ahsan H Mansur said the new notes prioritise Bangladesh’s nature, history and culture.
Commenting on the design, Bangladesh Bank spokesperson Arif Hossain Khan said, “The new designs do not feature any individual’s picture. The notes highlight the country’s scenery and heritage.”
