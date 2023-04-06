NBR in trouble over IMF terms on revenue collection

At a time when the growth in tax revenue collection slowed down significantly, the conditions of the International Monetary Fund (IMF) are pushing the National Board of Revenue (NBR) towards collecting an additional revenue of Tk 300 billion and reducing the current tax waivers in the forthcoming fiscal.

It has put the revenue authorities in a tight corner and the tax officials are exploring new ways to increase tax collection.

The IMF placed the terms while sanctioning a USD 4.7 billion loan in favour of Bangladesh in late January.

One of the conditions is collection of an additional amount of tax revenue than the regular figure in the next fiscal year. The extra amount should be at least 0.5 per cent of the gross domestic product (GDP). Also, there is a condition to take initiative to rationalize the privilege of tax exemption.