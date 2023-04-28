FBCCI, JCCI sign MoU as Bangladesh, Japan seeks to further strengthen bilateral trade

Under the MoU, the parties will cooperate with each other to develop more productive contacts between the businesses of the two countries, said a press release.

As per the MoU, there will be exchange of knowledge and information related to bilateral trade and economic development. Both the trade bodies will also cooperate to identify the common obstacles to trade and investment in both countries and thus strive to address the challenges.

The MoU was signed at the inauguration of the summit on Trade & Investment Opportunities between Bangladesh and Japan held at The Westin Tokyo, Japan. Prime Minister of Bangladesh Sheikh Hasina was the chief guest at the inauguration.