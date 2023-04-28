FBCCI, JCCI sign MoU as Bangladesh, Japan seeks to further strengthen bilateral trade

The Federation of Bangladesh Chambers of Commerce and Industry (FBCCI) and Japan Chamber of Commerce and Industry (JCCI) on Thursday signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) at The Westin Tokyo, Japan to further strengthen bilateral trade and economic relations.
FBCCI president Md. Jashim Uddin and JCCI chairman Ken Kobayashi signed the MoU on behalf of their respective organisations, reports news agency BSS.
Under the MoU, the parties will cooperate with each other to develop more productive contacts between the businesses of the two countries, said a press release.
As per the MoU, there will be exchange of knowledge and information related to bilateral trade and economic development. Both the trade bodies will also cooperate to identify the common obstacles to trade and investment in both countries and thus strive to address the challenges.
The MoU was signed at the inauguration of the summit on Trade & Investment Opportunities between Bangladesh and Japan held at The Westin Tokyo, Japan. Prime Minister of Bangladesh Sheikh Hasina was the chief guest at the inauguration.
Prime minister’s private industry and investment adviser Salman F Rahman, foreign minister AK Abdul Momen, state minister for ICT division Zunaid Ahmed Palak, executive chairman of BIDA Lokman Hossain Miah, executive chairman of BEZA Shaikh Yusuf Harun, ambassadors of the two countries, FBCCI former president Md. Shafiul Islam (Mohiuddin) MP, vice presidents MA Momen, Aminul Haque Shamim, Md. Amin Helaly, Salahuddin Alamgir, Md. Habib Ullah Dawn, directors, high officials of the governments, business leaders were present at the summit.
Speaking on the occasion, FBCCI president Md. Jashim Uddin said, “Japan has been a consistent partner in Bangladesh’s development journey. This year marks 51 years of Japan-Bangladesh relations. As we celebrate this milestone anniversary, we must reflect on the progress we have made together.”
Emphasising the market prospects of both countries, the FBCCI president also said, “As we navigate the ever-changing global economic landscape, our two countries must explore new opportunities and deepen our bilateral relations and explore potential sectors.”
“We hope the ongoing discussions to ease and support the businesses from both sides through the gateway of RCEP (Regional Comprehensive Economic Partnership) by 2026 will serve to further strengthen our ties,” Jashim added.