Debapriya Bhattacharya warns of reform fatigue amid economic challenges

Debapriya Bhattacharya, the chief of the committee on White Paper on the state of Bangladesh's economy, has cautioned that the pro-reform sentiment in Bangladesh may wane if the interim government does not accelerate its reform agenda.

“That means the people who are now in favour of reforms at one stage might step aside from the balanced reforms due to the economic insecurity,” he said on Saturday.

Speaking at a symposium titled ‘White Paper and Thereafter: Economic Management, Reforms and National Budget’ at the Bangabandhu International Conference Centre (BICC), Debapriya stressed the urgent need to stabilise the economy.