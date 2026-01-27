Automated real-time monitoring of financial transactions to be introduced

All types of financial transactions across the banking sector are being brought under instant, automated monitoring. As a result, the Bangladesh Financial Intelligence Unit (BFIU) will be able to detect any financial crime committed through bank accounts in real time.

According to the agency, once the new system is operational, all forms of financial crime, including anonymous loans, loan misuse, money laundering and trade-based fraud, will be detected immediately.

Mobile financial services (MFS) will gradually be brought under this initiative as well. With the introduction of the new system, Bangladesh will enter a new era of financial transaction oversight.