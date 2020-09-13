Eco-friendly factories are growing

Entrepreneurs in the country’s readymade garment industry became interested in eco-friendly factories following the Rana Plaza collapse in Savar. In continuity of that, 19 more factories have been certified as eco-friendly within eight months of this year.

With this, the number of eco-friendly garment and textile factories has increased to 125. About 500 more eco-friendly factories are currently underway.

According to the entrepreneurs, the eco-friendly facilities generally, cost 5 to 20 per cent more than the conventional ones, but the benefits are long term. Overall, the green factories can reduce electricity consumption by 24 to 50 per, water consumption by 40 per cent and carbon emissions by 33 to 39 per cent.

The entrepreneurs consider that the higher the number of such industries in Bangladesh, the less the pressure on environment. Also, the workers will have the opportunity to work in a better environment.