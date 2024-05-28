Dhaka-Malaysia air fare soars past Tk 100,000

As the Malaysia labour market is to be closed for Bangladesh on 31 May, national flag carrier Biman Bangladesh Airlines is operating four special flights to ferry workers to the Southeast Asian country to tackle the last-minute rush, but airfare surged by five-fold past 100,000 taka, due to the Biman officials taking bribery.

Air fare is usually 20-25 thousand taka on the Dhaka-Kuala Lumpur route, but ticket prices increased by over three folds at the beginning of May, which further rose to 80,000-100,000 taka at mid-May.

Following the surge in airfare, Ether Fariel Hamid, managing director of Fariel Tours and Travels Limited, filed complaints with the Prime Minister’s Office. She alleged travel agencies can purchase no ticket for Biman’s special flights as no tickets are available on the global distribution system (GDS), allowing the Biman officials to take advantage of the situation to do corruption. Ticket price also crossed 100,000 taka, she said requesting the prime minister to intervene.