Global debt well above pre-pandemic levels despite steep 2021 drop: IMF

Global public and private debt saw its biggest drop in 70 years in 2021 after reaching record highs because of the impacts of Covid-19, but overall remained well above pre-pandemic levels, the International Monetary Fund said on Monday.

In a blog released with its inaugural Global Debt Monitor, the IMF said total public and private debt decreased by 10 percentage points to 247 per cent of global gross domestic product in 2021 from its peak of 257 per cent in 2020. That compares to around 195 per cent of GDP in 2007, before the global financial crisis.

In dollar terms, global debt continued to rise, although at a much slower rate, reaching a record $235 trillion last year.