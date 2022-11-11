Funds from Russia for Rooppur Nuclear Power Plant dwindle

Four companies were getting money from Russia through another private bank, Premier Bank. The bank got $18 million in June and in July $20 million. But the amount had come down to $12 million in August.

Premier Bank’s managing director M Reazul Karim told Prothom Alo, “The money for the Rooppur project is coming from Russia via other countries but the amount has decreased.”

In the same way, the amount of incoming funds through private banks – The City Bank and Trust Bank and a few other banks -- has decreased.

Though the arrival of money has decreased, it has not been affecting the construction of the project, said a high official of the finance ministry wishing to remain anonymous.

The official told Prothom Alo, “A large part of the expenditure is about buying equipment for the project. These equipment are arriving from Russia. That’s why there is no problem with the construction work despite decrease in arrival of funds.”

Russia attacked Ukraine on 24 February this year. Following this, the Western countries in unison imposed various sanctions on Russia and as part of that they expelled Russia from the global payment system, SWIFT. Since then the arrival of funds has decreased. At the same time Bangladesh is also not being able to send money to Russia as payment. In this context, Russia has sent a letter to Bangladesh requesting to be able to repay the loan and interest in ruble, Russian currency.