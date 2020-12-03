Electronics manufacturers demand local industry protective import policy

Bangladesh Refrigerator Manufacturers and Exporters Association (BRMEA) requested the government to make the import policy friendly for the fastest growing local electronics and hi-tech products manufacturing industry, UNB reports.

The local electronics manufacturers’ platform also called upon the government to issue SROs (Statutory Regulatory Order) to resolve the prevailing barriers to boost up the local industries, said a press release.

The association also urged to give highest priority to the local industries’ made products in the government’s procurements.

In this regard, the BRMEA has recently submitted a letter to the prime minister (PM) appealing for taking necessary initiatives in this regard.