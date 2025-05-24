Assets seized in London due to mounting pressure: Governor
Bangladesh Bank governor Ahsan H Mansur said that there has been growing international pressure regarding the issues of money laundering from Bangladesh and the repatriation of those funds.
As a result of this pressure, assets in London, United Kingdom, have been seized, he added.
The governor made these comments at the inaugural event, which was presided over by PKSF chairman Zakir Ahmed Khan. Nazma Mobarek, secretary of the Financial Institutions Division, and Hoyeon Jeong, Country Director of the Asian Development Bank (ADB) in Bangladesh were present as special guests at the event.
Ahsan Mansur said, "We are greatly encouraged by the recent seizure of assets in the UK. This momentum needs to continue. Many individuals and organisations connected to Bangladesh have laundered assets scattered across the UK. We hope that these can also be identified and frozen."
UK seizes 90 million in luxury properties linked to associates of Bangladesh’s ousted prime minister Sheikh Hasina.
The United Kingdom’s National Crime Agency (NCA) has seized luxury properties worth 90 million (approximately Tk 14.79 billion, based on an exchange rate of Tk 164 per pound) owned by two individuals connected to Sheikh Hasina, the ousted prime minister of Bangladesh.
The individuals whose assets have been seized are: Ahmed Shayan F Rahman, son of Salman F Rahman, former Private Industry and Investment Adviser to Sheikh Hasina, and Ahmed Shahriar Rahman, nephew of Salman F Rahman.
According to the seizure order, both Ahmed Shayan F Rahman and his cousin Ahmed Shahriar Rahman are prohibited from selling their properties in London, which include an apartment in Grosvenor Square, a prestigious area. Their names appeared in a Guardian investigation concerning assets held in the UK by individuals close to Sheikh Hasina.
Following today’s event at the PKSF building, journalists asked Bangladesh Bank governor Ahsan H Mansur about the matter. In response, he said: "I recently visited London and had discussions with officials there regarding money laundering. Our chief Adviser also emphasised our commitment to bringing back stolen funds. This is a political commitment, and efforts are being made across all levels. What we are witnessing now is part of that effort, and there is growing international pressure surrounding money laundering."
"Global media outlets like The Financial Times and Al Jazeera are publishing major reports on money laundering involving Bangladesh. British Members of Parliament and NGOs are supporting this issue. As a result, I believe significant pressure has built up, leading to the recent asset seizures by the NCA," the governor added.
When asked how soon the seized assets might be returned to Bangladesh, Ahsan H Mansur said, "Asset seizure does not directly mean the assets will be returned immediately. That will happen after legal proceedings. But the seizure is significant—it prevents the owners from selling or disposing of the assets during the trial. Now, a court will decide whether those assets belong to the UK or to Bangladesh. We will now begin the legal process."
He also noted that similar illicit assets are reportedly held in other countries.
The governor said, "We are working on that as well. Last week, I visited Dubai. I plan to visit Singapore, and I intend to return to London soon. There are also plans to organise an international conference on money laundering."
Ahsan H Mansur emphasised, "We must remind the international community that holding onto such assets is unethical. These assets rightfully belong to the people, and they should be returned. We expect the international community to act accordingly."