Assets seized in London due to mounting pressure: Governor

Bangladesh Bank governor Ahsan H Mansur said that there has been growing international pressure regarding the issues of money laundering from Bangladesh and the repatriation of those funds.

As a result of this pressure, assets in London, United Kingdom, have been seized, he added.

The governor made these comments at the inaugural event, which was presided over by PKSF chairman Zakir Ahmed Khan. Nazma Mobarek, secretary of the Financial Institutions Division, and Hoyeon Jeong, Country Director of the Asian Development Bank (ADB) in Bangladesh were present as special guests at the event.

Ahsan Mansur said, "We are greatly encouraged by the recent seizure of assets in the UK. This momentum needs to continue. Many individuals and organisations connected to Bangladesh have laundered assets scattered across the UK. We hope that these can also be identified and frozen."