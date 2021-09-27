Employers in search of more workers

The Narayanganj-based Plummy Fashions recently doubled its production capacity. To operate the expanded production units, the ready-made garments (RMG) factory recruited 700 workers according to a plan of 60 per cent increase in the workforce. The RMG company will recruit 300 workers more the next month. Before the fresh recruitments, there were 2,000 workers at the eco-friendly RMG company.

While enquired, Plummy Fashions managing director Fazlul Haque told Prothom Alo, “Work orders from the brand buyers started to increase after the recovery from first wave of coronavirus. Following the suits, we had planned for expanding the production capacity, because many brand buyers were searching for quality factories. Given the increasing number of work orders, we face no problem with doubling the production capacity.”