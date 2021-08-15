Energy experts suggest expediting multi-client seismic survey at the Bay

Tamim, dean of engineering department at the Bangladesh University of Engineering and Technology (BUET), said if there is no seismic data in hands, IOCs will not show interest to invest in hydrocarbon exploration.

Bangladesh awarded the contract to TGS-SCHLUMBERGER JV, a European joint venture energy company, in April 2019.

The company is responsible to conduct the survey at its own cost to collect the seismic data from the country's maritime areas and share its data free of cost with state-owned Petrobangla.