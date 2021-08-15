Energy experts suggest expediting multi-client seismic survey at the Bay

Tamim, dean of engineering department at the Bangladesh University of Engineering and Technology (BUET), said if there is no seismic data in hands, IOCs will not show interest to invest in hydrocarbon exploration.
Bangladesh awarded the contract to TGS-SCHLUMBERGER JV, a European joint venture energy company, in April 2019.
The company is responsible to conduct the survey at its own cost to collect the seismic data from the country's maritime areas and share its data free of cost with state-owned Petrobangla.
But according to Petrobangla, the company could not start the job because of the Covid situation.
Former managing director of Bangladesh Petroleum Exploration and Production Company Limited (Bapex) Mortuza Ahmad Faruque presented a keynote paper at the event, organised by Energy and Power magazine with its editor Mollah Amzad Hossain in the chair.
Energy expert Professor Badrul Imam, petroleum geologist and former vice president of UMC and Ocean Energy M Fariduddin, Professor of geology at Dhaka University Anwar Hossain Bhuiyan also addressed the webinar.
The energy experts opined that there is a huge prospect of hydrocarbon exploration in the deep and high pressure zone in the country.
But the zones should be first identified and demarcated for exploration through proper survey, they said.
Professor Badrul Imam said, "If the 3D surveys are conducted, it would help determine the exact position of the gas availability although the job is a risky one."
Mortuza Ahmad Faruque said so far 10 deep drilling was conducted of which gas was discovered in four of them.
He said deep drilling should be conducted more as the country's existing reserve of gas will be depleted in the next 10 years.