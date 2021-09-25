Entrepreneurs do not want new e-commerce law, regulator

People concerned in the e-commerce sector have said there is no necessity for the formulation of a new law to control the sector as well as the formation of a separate regulatory body to bring discipline to the sector.

Entrepreneurs and lawyers involved with the online business made these remarks at a virtual dialogue organised by the Centre for Policy Dialogue (CPD) on Saturday.

They said the government should implement the existing laws and coordinate among its agencies instead of enacting a new law or forming a regulatory body.

Moderated by CPD executive director Fahmida Khatun, the event was addressed by CPD chairman Rehman Sobhan, lawyer Tanjib-ul-Alam, Brac Bank managing director Selim RF Hussain, Bdjobs founder Fahim Mashroor, Chaldal.com founder and chief executive officer Waseem Alim, ShopUp chief of staff Ziaul Haque, Asix Bangladesh managing director Afsana Asif and e-Commerce Association Bangladesh (eCAB) general secretary Abdul Wahed, among others.