TIN database to be used in savings certificates

The government has taken an initiative to make the savings certificates more transparent through technological integration at a time when the net sale of the savings tool is declining and investors are increasingly cashing their savings, instead of parking new investments.

The purchase of a savings certificate requires a mobile number, which is linked with the national identity card (NID) server, but not connected to the tax identification number (TIN) server.

The authorities are mulling the introduction of a system to verify the investments in savings certificates through the TIN server to ensure authenticity of the investors, according to sources at the finance ministry.