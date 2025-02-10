Despite high import, bottled edible oil crisis in market, smuggling feared

The price of edible oil is on the decline in the international market. Owners of local edible oil refineries have also told the government that imports are in better shape this year.

Still, there is a crisis of bottled edible oil, though they don’t know why. Meanwhile, it is also true that the refinery owners are selling edible oil on the condition of buying other products alongside.

This information was revealed during a meeting at the Bangladesh Trade and Tariff Commission (BTTC) office Sunday on reviewing the supply situation of edible oil.

The issue was discussed in the meeting. Though some vague decisions were taken, there has been no proper solution. So, the crisis regarding edible oil remains.

Additional secretary at the ministry of commerce, Abdur Rahim Khan was the invited guest of the meeting, chaired by BTCC chairman Mainul Khan. Representatives from the country’s top edible oil producing companies had joined the meeting.