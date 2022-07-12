Everything sees price hike except hides

Hides were sold at higher prices than the fixed ones by the government in 2014.

At the instruction of then commerce minister Tofail Ahmed, Bangladesh Finished Leather, Leathergoods and Footwear Exporters' Association (BFLLFEA), Bangladesh Tanners Association (BTA) and Bangladesh Hide and Skin Marchant Association set a price of Tk 70-75 per square foot (sqft) of cowhide in Dhaka and Tk 60-65 per sqft elsewhere in the country.

But, rawhides with no salt were sold for Tk 90-100 a sqft in Posta of Old Dhaka’s Lalbag area on the day of Eid-ul-Azha that year.

Since then, prices of rawhide have decreased in phases over the past eight years, with hides never being sold at fixed prices. A disaster apparently hit the tannery industry in 2019 with many either dumping hides or burying them underground in various places of the country after failing to get a fair price and that drew flak.

The situation followed multiple initiatives taken by the commerce ministry. The last two years saw no such situation, but prices of rawhide of sacrificial animals were very low. And this year was no exception with rawhides being sold at lower prices than the price set by the commerce ministry in the capital’s Postagola on the day of Eid-ul-Azha on 10 July.