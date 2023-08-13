Eggs to be imported if necessary to rein in price hike: Commerce minister

The commerce minister said the fisheries and livestock ministry will fix the prices of eggs and markets will be monitored through conducting raids by the Directorate of National Consumer Rights Protection.

As the egg markets turn volatile all of a sudden, the Directorate of National Consumer Rights Protection are conducting raids at various warehouses in the capital and fined the traders, he added.

Tipu Munshi said the commerce ministry cannot import eggs if it wants as the import of eggs requires permission of the fisheries and livestock ministry, and there is no option to import eggs without their cooperation.