Export earnings fetch record $52.082b in FY22

The export earnings in the previous fiscal year (FY21) were 38758.31 million.
The EPB figures revealed that out of the total export earnings of $52,082.66 million registered in the last fiscal year (FY23), the bulk of $42613.15 million came from the RMG exports.
Out of that volume, the highest $23,214.32 million came from the knitwear exports while the second highest $19,398.84 million came from woven garment export.
Besides, in the last fiscal year, the country also bagged $1695.19 million from export of primary commodities, $1245.18 from export of leather and leather products, $1127.63 million from export of jute and jute-made goods.
The single-month export earnings in last June also witnessed a staggering 37.19 percent growth grabbing $4908.03 million against $3577.49 million fetched in FY21.