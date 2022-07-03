Local

Export earnings fetch record $52.082b in FY22

Prothom Alo English Desk
Export earnings of the country has fetched a record $52.082 billion in 2021-22 fiscal year (FY22) despite the unstable global economic situation mainly caused by the impacts of the Covid-19 pandemic and other global issues, reports BSS.

According to the latest statistics of the Export Promotion Bureau (EPB), the country’s export earnings witnessed an eye-catching growth of 34.38 percent in the last fiscal year (FY22) bagging $52,082.66 million exceeding the strategic export target of $43,500 million.

The export earnings in the previous fiscal year (FY21) were 38758.31 million.

The EPB figures revealed that out of the total export earnings of $52,082.66 million registered in the last fiscal year (FY23), the bulk of $42613.15 million came from the RMG exports.

Out of that volume, the highest $23,214.32 million came from the knitwear exports while the second highest $19,398.84 million came from woven garment export.

Besides, in the last fiscal year, the country also bagged $1695.19 million from export of primary commodities, $1245.18 from export of leather and leather products, $1127.63 million from export of jute and jute-made goods.

The single-month export earnings in last June also witnessed a staggering 37.19 percent growth grabbing $4908.03 million against $3577.49 million fetched in FY21.

