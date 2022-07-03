Export earnings fetch record $52.082b in FY22

Export earnings of the country has fetched a record $52.082 billion in 2021-22 fiscal year (FY22) despite the unstable global economic situation mainly caused by the impacts of the Covid-19 pandemic and other global issues, reports BSS.

According to the latest statistics of the Export Promotion Bureau (EPB), the country’s export earnings witnessed an eye-catching growth of 34.38 percent in the last fiscal year (FY22) bagging $52,082.66 million exceeding the strategic export target of $43,500 million.