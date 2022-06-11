Extend tax net to enhance Tax-GDP ratio: ICAB

The Institute of Chartered Accountants of Bangladesh (ICAB) on Saturday in a budget reaction said more initiatives are required to extend the tax net for increasing tax-GDP ratio in the country.

The ICAB and the National Board of Revenue (NBR) can work together to verify company documents on income tax return issues which will help the government achieve the fiscal revenue collection target, ICAB leaders said.

The ICAB said this in a press conference while giving a formal reaction on the proposed budget for the financial year 2022-23, held at CA Building at Karwan Bazar in the capital.