Govt printed Tk 200b in March: PRI chief economist

Ashikur Rahman, chief economist of the research organisation Policy Research Institute (PRI), commented that the government has started printing money again.

He said that in March alone, the government borrowed Tk 200 billion from Bangladesh Bank. This is high-powered money—essentially printed money—which could contribute to rising inflation.

He made these remarks at the seminar held today, Thursday, at PRI’s office in Banani, which reviewed the economic conditions of February and March.

The event was attended as chief guest by ICCB President Mahbubur Rahman, and was chaired by PRI Chairman Zaidi Sattar.