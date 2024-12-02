NBL: Loan for TV channel equipment declared ‘willful default’ with Tk 7.69b dues

A group embezzled Tk 7.69 billion from the National Bank using three fake companies. They even used the loans granted in favour of a new shell company to repay the dues of a previous one. And, a portion of the embezzled money went to the accounts of Sikder family members, owner of the bank.

The loans were disbursed between 2018 and 2020 and were intended to purchase television broadcasting equipment and construction materials.

Now, the companies’ total dues to the bank stands at Tk 7.69 billion. Failing to reach them despite repeated attempts, the bank declared them ‘willful defaulters’ and wrote the central bank to take due action in this regard.

According to documents, the funds were withdrawn using the address of building no. 42, Shaheed Journalist Selina Parvin Road, Malibagh, Dhaka – a location identified as the office of Desh Television.