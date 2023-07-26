Two children drown in Kurigram

Two children drowned in a canal in Kurigram's Ulipur upazila on Tuesday. The incident happened at Pathari Bari area of Durgapur union of the upazila on Tuesday afternoon.

The deceased were identified as Sabbir Hossain, 4, son of Maidul Islam and Eva Moni, 3, daughter of Fazlal Rahman of Dharnibari union.

Locals said the two children went missing while playing by the canal near the house. After searching for a few hours, the family members found the body of the girl floating in the canal.