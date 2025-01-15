Four-lane highway project: Structures raised overnight

Md Amirul Islam, deputy commissioner in Cumilla, however, said the overnight erecting of shops will gain nothing. He told Prothom Alo that the district administration took images and videos of both sides of the highway in the designated area and none will receive additional compensation other than this.

Saying that the land acquisition process started, the deputy commissioner added, “We will pay no additional money outside the previous condition.”

According to sources at the Roads and Highway Department (RHD), the Executive Committee of the National Economic Council (ECNEC) on 13 September 2022 approved a project to upgrade the Comilla-Brahmanbaria regional highway into a four-lane one from Mainamati of Comilla Cantonment area to Dharkhar of Brahmanbaria at the cost of Tk 71.89 billion with separate lanes for slow vehicles on both sides. The 54-km-long highway is currently 18 feet wide and will be extended to 60 feet. The project was set to start in 2022 and end in 2026. However, no project work started yet. Locals said it will be easier to communicate from Cumilla and Chattogram to Sylhet once the project is completed.

Visiting the highway in the Rampal area of Burichang upazila on 5 January, several large shops were seen on the west side of the road and it was clearly visible that these structures with the roofs of corrugated iron sheets were raised very recently. The floors are yet to be ready for use. Furniture was kept on the sand floor of these shops with the display names ‘Sardar Market and Sarder Furniture.’