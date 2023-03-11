Saudi Arabia, China keen to make large-scale investment in Bangladesh: Minister

The commerce minister said that China, Saudi Arabia and Bhutan are friendly nations of Bangladesh.

Terming China as one of the largest trade and economic partner of Bangladesh, Tipu said that the Chinese investors have expressed their interest to invest more in Bangladesh especially in the country's energy, agro-based industries, food processing and infrastructural development.

"China has expressed its keenness to boost the existing trade and investment," he added.

The commerce minister had the meeting with the vice chairman of the China Council for the Promotion of International Trade Zang Shaongang.

Terming Saudi Arabia also as a friendly country of Bangladesh, the commerce minister said that Saudi Arabia has taken a decision to make large-scale investment in the energy sector as well as in Bangladesh's agro-based industries and food sector.