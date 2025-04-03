Will Trump’s reciprocal tariff disrupt Bangladesh’s RMG exports? 

“Bangladesh should lower import duty on US products. It will lead to no significant losses since the import volume from the US is not so high. Rather, a reduction in tariff will increase exports of RMG and other products,” he noted.

The BKMEA president continued, “We are now manufacturing clothes with cotton imported from the US, and a lion’s share of the products are being exported to the US itself. Therefore, the interim government may take an initiative to achieve the privilege of duty-free exports for the products manufactured with US raw materials.”

China has long been the largest exporter of RMG products to the US as it exported products worth USD 16.51 billion last year. In his first term in office, president Donald Trump slapped China with an additional tariff, and it prompted China to retaliate with similar measures. The trade war reduced exports of Chinese RMG products to the US.