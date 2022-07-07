FBCCI calls for power rationing for uninterrupted production

Federation of Bangladesh Chambers of Commerce and Industry (FBCCI) president Md Jashim Uddin has called for power rationing to keep the production interrupted, reports BSS.

He said the factories are now experiencing unusual production disruption due to load shedding.

The Federation Chief made this call at the third meeting of the standing committee on Power, Energy and Utilities held at FBCCI this afternoon. He also called for a short, medium and long term roadmap to ensure energy security, said a press release.