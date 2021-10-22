FBCCI keen to sign MoU with top Spanish trade body

“A draft MoU would be sent to the Spanish embassy soon. Bangladesh is an attractive destination for foreign investors not only for exports but also for its huge domestic market,” he added.

“Although there is a huge potential to increase trade in Bangladesh, only a few Spanish companies are doing business in Bangladesh. It is possible to increase the trade but for that Bangladesh has to be introduced to the Spanish entrepreneurs,” Francisco said while paying a courtesy call on Jashim.

“Spain opened a commercial wing in 2018 to strengthen trade ties. A few companies, including Inditex and Zara are doing business in Bangladesh,” he added.

“However, there are many world-class Spanish companies in several sectors, including agriculture and food processing, machine manufacturing. Many of them do not have the right idea about Bangladesh. So, the possibility of trade relations between the two countries is still untapped.”