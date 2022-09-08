Many foreign banks turning away

Many foreign banks have stopped renewing the credit facilities of the local banks while some are not even allowing using the credit line approved by them, resulting in causing problems to some Bangladeshi banks for import.

Against this backdrop, the cost of import has risen, and the banks have reduced the number of letters of credit (LC).

Bangladeshi banks import with the support of foreign banks which also provide loans to local entrepreneurs and banks to pay the import bills.

The foreign banks charge interest and commission for the service. The rate of interest and commission increases with the rise of risk. So the import expenditures go up.

The situation has been prevailing since last June as the dollar market has observed instability ever since.

Bangladesh Bank has removed six treasury chiefs including the one of Standard Chartered Bank (SCB). Notices are sent to managing directors (MD) of these Banks as well.

SCB is one of the partners in Bangladesh's import trade, with the help of which other banks guarantee import deposits and pay liabilities. As action is taken against this bank, the confidence of foreign banks on the country's banks has further decreased.

Although the MDs of several banks were contacted, they refused to comment on the dollar market.

But the former chairman of Association of Bankers Bangladesh, the organisation's top executive, and former MD of Mutual Trust Bank Anis A Khan said, with the actions the central bank has taken due to profit in dollar, the foreign banks are thinking there is a lack of good governance in the banks.

Foreign banks observe the situations when a country's economy faces instability and during that period they increase service charge and interest rate, he said adding the whole pressure falls upon the importers, and the prices of the commodities are hiked.