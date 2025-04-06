Bangladesh to send two letters to US in next 48 hrs

Bangladesh will send two official letters to the United States within the next 48 hours, detailing the interim government’s response to the 37 per cent reciprocal tariff imposed by the Donald Trump administration on Bangladeshi exports.

Shafiqul Alam, press secretary to the chief adviser, made the disclosure at a press briefing on Sunday, after a review meeting at the secretariat.

One letter will be addressed to US president Donald Trump from chief adviser Professor Muhammad Yunus, while the second will be sent to the US trade representative (USTR) from the finance adviser.