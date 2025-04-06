US tariff
Bangladesh to send two letters to US in next 48 hrs
Bangladesh will send two official letters to the United States within the next 48 hours, detailing the interim government’s response to the 37 per cent reciprocal tariff imposed by the Donald Trump administration on Bangladeshi exports.
Shafiqul Alam, press secretary to the chief adviser, made the disclosure at a press briefing on Sunday, after a review meeting at the secretariat.
One letter will be addressed to US president Donald Trump from chief adviser Professor Muhammad Yunus, while the second will be sent to the US trade representative (USTR) from the finance adviser.
The review meeting continued from 3:30 pm to 5:00 pm, with the finance adviser in the chair. Present were four advisers, four business representatives, the chief adviser's high representative on the Rohingya crisis and priority issues, ten secretaries, the central bank governor, the executive chairman of BIDA, and other senior officials.
Responding to a question on the content of the letters, press secretary Shafiqul Alam said, “Discussions are ongoing over the issue. All participants expressed their views in the meeting. Action plans of Bangladesh will be mentioned in the letters.”
He added that the messages will be business-friendly and focused on ensuring mutual benefits for both countries. “The US is the largest market in the world. There is an opportunity to further expand our trade there,” Alam said.
Finance adviser Salehuddin Ahmed disclosed four key issues of the action plan of Bangladesh. Firstly, bilateral trade between Bangladesh and the US will be expanded. Secondly, the capacity of the readymade garments sector in Bangladesh will be enhanced further in comparison with the competitors, so that the US consumers consider the Bangladesh products as superior.
Thirdly, different services should be imported from the US, instead of products only. Fourthly, non-tariff barriers – both official and non-official – with the US will be removed.
Khalilur Rahman, the chief adviser’s high representative, said he spoke to the Bangladeshi ambassador in Washington on Saturday, who had met with the USTR. “The signals received from that office align with Bangladesh’s current approach," he noted, expressing optimism that a response strategy will be finalised within one to two days.
Planning adviser Wahiduddin Mahmud said major economic powers, including China, are also responding to US reciprocal tariffs, and it remains uncertain how the situation will evolve. He assured of efforts to safeguard the country’s prime export product, readymade garments.