The US official also said the new duties would not exceed tariff limits in any trade deals with the Trump administration, including a 20 per cent cap for China during Trump's second term under a year-old truce with Beijing that is due to expire on January 10.

The tariffs would also not apply to about $30 billion worth of Chinese imports that the US is considering for tariff reductions under a bilateral process, the official said.

However, they would add to the tariffs on China put in place during Trump's first term, which amounted to roughly 25 per cent.

The proposed duties will further not stack on top of tariffs of 10 per cent or 12.5 per cent that the administration imposed in July on a wider group of 60 trading partners over allegations of lax enforcement of anti-forced-labor laws. Specific rates are to be published in a US Federal Register notice on Wednesday.