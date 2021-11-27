Finance minister says no idea who are siphoning off money

Finance minister AHM Mustafa Kamal on Saturday said he has no idea who is actually siphoning off money from the country and asked the opposition MPs to provide him with a list of money launderers, reports UNB.

“I don’t siphon off money. I believe you (MPs) also don't. How will I be able to know of those who're siphoning off money if you don’t provide me with a list!” he said.