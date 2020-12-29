First commercial ship anchored at Matarbari deep sea port

The Panama flag carrying ship ‘MV Venus Triumph’ anchored successfully at Matarbari deep sea port in Maheshkhali upazila of Cox’s Bazar on Tuesday. It was the first ever commercial ship to anchor at the deep sea port, reports news agency BSS.
The ship led by two senior pilots of Chattogram port was brought to the jetty with the help of a powerful tugboat ‘Kandari-8’ at 10:30am.
Earlier, the ship anchored at the outer anchorage of Chattogram port from Indonesia around 5:30am.
Chattogram port authority assistant harbor master captain Ataul Hakim Siddiqui confirmed the matter to the news agency.
He said that the ship was able to anchor directly at the jetty without having to wait for the tide due to the high draft of the Matarbari deep seaport channel.
According to port sources, 736 tonnes of steel structure including beams, columns, girders, towers has been brought in 313 packages for the port project development.
Faridul Alam, deputy conservator of Chattogram port, said that ‘Rakshi’ the port pilot vessel of the port took senior pilot Rahmatullah Khan to bring a 120-metre-long ‘MV Venus Triump’ with a draft of 5.6 metres from the outer anchorage.
Earlier, six buoys were set up in the port channel to ensure safe arrival of the ship. Besides, the specialised ship engaged in laying the pipeline of Bangladesh Shipping Corporation at the bottom of the sea was removed.
Commodore Mohammad Mostafizur Rahman, a member of the Chattogram port supervised the whole matter.