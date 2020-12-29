First commercial ship anchored at Matarbari deep sea port

The Panama flag carrying ship ‘MV Venus Triumph’ anchored successfully at Matarbari deep sea port in Maheshkhali upazila of Cox’s Bazar on Tuesday. It was the first ever commercial ship to anchor at the deep sea port, reports news agency BSS.

The ship led by two senior pilots of Chattogram port was brought to the jetty with the help of a powerful tugboat ‘Kandari-8’ at 10:30am.

Earlier, the ship anchored at the outer anchorage of Chattogram port from Indonesia around 5:30am.

Chattogram port authority assistant harbor master captain Ataul Hakim Siddiqui confirmed the matter to the news agency.

He said that the ship was able to anchor directly at the jetty without having to wait for the tide due to the high draft of the Matarbari deep seaport channel.