FBCCI election to be held 31 July

The biennial election to the board of directors of the Federation of Bangladesh Chambers of Commerce and Industry (FBCCI) will be held on 31 July this year, reports news agency BSS.
The new election date for the apex trade body of Bangladesh has been fixed as it announced its election schedule for the term 2023-2025 to its members on Thursday.
As per the election schedule, the election will be held from 9:00 am to 4:00 pm without any interruption on 31 July. The names of the elected directors will be announced after the poll.
Besides, elections for the posts of FBCCI president, senior vice-president, and six vice-presidents will be held on 2 August, 2023, by the elected directors.
The last date for sending the names of the general body (GB) members to the federation is 3 June. The election board will publish the primary voter list on 11 June. The final voter list will be published on 21 June after the verification of complaints and necessary amendments.
The last date for filling nominations for the post of director is 1 July.
The list of candidates will be published on 15 July. And the last day for cancellation of candidature is fixed on 18 July. The final list of candidates will be published on the same day.
Former president of Bangladesh Textile Mills Association (BTMA) A Matin Chowdhury is the chairman of the 2023-25 election board. The other two members of the board are: former FBCCI director Shamsul Alam and director of Agrani Bank KMN Manjurul Haque.