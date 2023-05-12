FBCCI election to be held 31 July

As per the election schedule, the election will be held from 9:00 am to 4:00 pm without any interruption on 31 July. The names of the elected directors will be announced after the poll.

Besides, elections for the posts of FBCCI president, senior vice-president, and six vice-presidents will be held on 2 August, 2023, by the elected directors.

The last date for sending the names of the general body (GB) members to the federation is 3 June. The election board will publish the primary voter list on 11 June. The final voter list will be published on 21 June after the verification of complaints and necessary amendments.