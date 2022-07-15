Green chilli price doubles within a week

The price situation remained relatively stable at the vegetable markets in Dhaka during the vacation of Eid-ul-Azha, but the green chilli witnessed a two-fold increase in its price.

Meanwhile, the prices of tomato, cucumber and carrot, vegetable ingredients of salad, have started falling soon after the completion of Eid celebrations.

During visits to Moghbazar, Hatirpool and Karwan Bazar on Thursday, it was seen that the green chilli, which was Tk 80 to Tk 100 a week back, is being sold at Tk 140 to Tk 180 per kg depending on the standard.