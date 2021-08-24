'Foreigners' salary cannot be concealed any more'

The Bangladesh Investment Development Authority (BIDA) has initiated a move to amend a 10-year-old guideline to stop the practice of showing low amount of salary than the actual figure received by the foreign nationals working at industries and businesses in the country.

Officials concerned said the amended guideline would set a minimum limit of salary for foreign nationals holding a top position, managing director, the lowest position, and operator at a company.

Neither a foreign national nor his or her employer would be able to show the salary less than the limit set by the guideline.