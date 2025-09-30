5 mistakes to avoid when filing tax returns for the first time

When filing an income tax return for the first time, one must proceed with caution. Many individuals do not file correctly or strategically, which later causes difficulties.

A number of first-time filers are unaware of what exactly must be declared. Submitting incorrect information initially often results in significant penalties.

Please note that this year you will be declaring your income and expenditure for the period from July 2024 to June 2025.

The following are five mistakes that must not be made when submitting a first return: