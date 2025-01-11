Int’l firms to audit six banks to determine their fate 

The special audits are expected to be completed within six months, with funding from the Asian Development Bank (ADB). The six banks under lens are – First Security Islami Bank, Exim Bank, Global Islami Bank, Social Islami Bank Limited (SIBL), ICB Islamic Bank, and Union Bank.

As per recommendation from the Bangladesh Bank, the six banks’ managing directors have already been sent on leave, while one in each of the banks has been made focal point officer, with another official from the audit firms serving some special duties.

Local auditors of the firms, along with central bank officials, have started gathering information. The firms will send some more representatives to Dhaka early next week.