More sacrificial animals than demand, but prices still high

An analysis of data from the past eight years showed the number of sacrificial animals saw a rise until the Covid pandemic broke out. According to the Department of Livestock Services (DLS), a little over 16.15 million animals were slaughtered in 2019, but the figure dropped to a little over 9.45 million in 2020 following the outbreak of the coronavirus pandemic. The number of sacrificial animals fell further to about 9.1 million in 2021.

Sacrificial animals saw a slight rise to about 10 million in 2022 but rose significantly to about 14.12 million in 2023. Taking the number of sacrificial animals into consideration, it can be said people are yet to get the financial affordability that they had prior to the pandemic.

Prothom Alo spoke to at least six people with limited income, who sacrificed animals during the last Eid-ul-Azha. Four of them said this year they would maintain the budget that they spent last year and two of them said they have cut the budget this year. One of the two with a reduced budget said he purchased a cow at 80,000 taka last year, but he will spend 50,000 taka this year since the previous budget becomes a little bit of pressure for him. Besides, he shares the sacrificial animal with none, this time he is preparing to sacrifice a goat.

Cattle prices, however, will drop slightly in the coming days, said DLS director general Mohammad Reazul Haque. He told Prothom Alo cattle sellers who are asking for additional prices now despite the cattle market gaining momentum will also slash prices because there is a tendency to stick to the price at the beginning.